Big crowds line Melton’s streets for Remembrance Sunday parade

After last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, residents were clearly keen to get out and pay tribute to UK servicemen and women killed in conflicts across the world.

A crowd gathered on King Street to watch the parade assemble and set off at 10.20am from the Chapel Street car park, led by the Melton Band.

It passed down Sage Cross Street before turning right into Sherrard Street, where big crowds lined the streets to welcome and applaud them.

‘Oh, look at the horses,” one little girl was heard to say to her family as four mounted servicemen from Melton’s Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) unit walked into view towards the rear of the column of people representing a range of organisations in the town.

The parade involved members of the Royal British Legion and standard bearers, Melton Royal Air Force Association, local army and air cadets, service personnel from the DATR, which trains horses and dogs for the military, and veterans.

Scouts, Cubs and Guides marched along too, with firefighters from the town station, police officers and members of Melton Mowbray Town Estate.

Town firefighters were also in the parade, along with Melton Police officers and representatives of St John Ambulance.

Large crowds were gathered at Market Place as the parade made its way towards St Mary’s Church for a Remembrance service.

As the group marched down Church Street and the sound of the band began to fade, a round of applause broke out from people watching on.

After the church service, which was conducted by parish Rector, the Rev Kevin Ashby, participants re-assembled and paraded down Leicester Street towards the Memorial Gardens in the grounds of Egerton Lodge.

Wreaths were laid by representatives of several different organisations by the town’s war memorial, Rev Ashby officiated at a short service and the Last Post was sounded.

The parade this year was organised by Melton Borough Council, in collaboration with the Royal British Legion, Defence Animal Training Regiment, Melton Town Estate, Melton Police, Melton Lions and St Mary’s Church.

Go to https://www.melton.leicester.anglican.org/ to watch a recording of today’s Rememnbrance Sunday service at St Mary’s Church.

