Battle of Britain parade to return to Melton's streets after three-year break

The Battle of Britain parade in Melton

The event, which is organised by members of the town branch of the Royal Air Forces Association, will once again include a church service and wreath-laying, on Sunday September 18.

The Melton Band will lead the parade marching off from Chapel Street at 10am, marching along King Street, Sage Cross Street, turning into Sherrard Street, then Leicester Street, before halting in Church Street.

Parade participants will enter St Mary’s Church with standards and wreaths being presented at the altar.

A previous Battle of Britain parade in Melton

Dr Mary Barr, Melton’s Team Vicar, will conduct the service at 10.30am before the parade reforms an hour later in Burton Street ready to march into Leicester Street where the Salute will be taken by Sq Ldr Gav Brockie, from the RAF Police based at the town’s Remount Barracks.

Also in the reviewing party will be the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mr Mike Kapur, The Mayor and Mayoress of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson and and Mrs Hewson, Junior Town Warden, Tim Webster and Melton branch RAFA president, Philip Taylor.

The parade will continue along Leicester Street turning briefly into Wilton Road before the whole parade will proceed into the Memorial Gardens, where a short wreath-laying ceremony will take place, led by RAFAC Padre John Hewer with Last Post and Reveille being sounded before dismissal.

Volunteers will be marching by the side of the parade with collecting buckets should any member of the public wish to donate to the Wings Appeal, RAFA’s charity which provides welfare services to serving and former RAF personnel and their families.

Branch secretary Brenda Cox told the Melton Times: “We hope that as many people as possible will take the time to come out and support this special event and that any RAF veterans will join in the parade itself; they will be most welcome.”

If anyone would like to donate to this years Wings Appeal they can do so online at the dedicated website.