NEWSFLASH: Police confirm fire bomb attack on Melton house and appeal for witnesses

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after ‘a bottle containing a flammable liquid’ was thrown through the window of a house in Melton in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Police were called to a property in Stafford Avenue in Melton by the fire service at 1.45am.

READ MORE: Armed police respond to incident in Beckmill Court in Melton

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed a bottle containing flammable liquid was thrown through the front window of the address.

“The fire caused a small amount of damage to the inside of the property.

“At the time of the incident two people were inside but were not injured.”

Det Sgt Fraser Macintosh, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are appealing for anyone who has any information that can help identify who is responsible.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously please contact us.”

“Enquires are in there early stages and at this time no one has been arrested. A cordon remains in place at the house this morning.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 18*298952.