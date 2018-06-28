Armed police respond to incident in Beckmill Court in Melton

Armed police attended a property in Beckmill Court in Melton this morning (Thursday) following a report of concern for the welfare of a resident.

Witnesses reported seeing several police vehicles arrive at the property along with other emergency services.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Police confirm fire bomb attack on Melton house and appeal for witnesses

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 6.50am this morning to a report of a concern for the welfare of an occupant of a flat in Beckmill Court, Melton.

“Following information received, armed officers were deployed to attend the property.

“Entry was gained to the property but no-one was found inside and the occupant returned a short time later safe and well.

“Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the incident.”

Police say this incident is not connected to an ongoing incident in nearby Stafford Avenue, where there were unconfirmed reports of a petrol bomb attack on a house.

The road has been cordoned off and police officers are still investigating the incident there.

We will post an update on that here shortly.