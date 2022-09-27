Man (35) charged with robbery at Melton's Tesco Express

Police have charged someone following the incident

Mitchell Ailmore, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery following the incident, in which police said cigarettes and tobacco were stolen around 9.50pm after a man had threatened members of staff at the Nottingham Road retail outlet, which is adjacent to the petrol station.

Leicestershire Police said today that Ailmore was also charged with theft following an incident at the same premises on September 18.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.

A force spokeswoman added: “A second person, a 14-year-old youth, was also arrested in connection with the incident at the weekend and he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

