Man (35) charged with robbery at Melton's Tesco Express
A 35-year-old man was due in court today (Tuesday) in connection with a robbery at Melton’s Tesco Express store on Sunday evening.
Mitchell Ailmore, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery following the incident, in which police said cigarettes and tobacco were stolen around 9.50pm after a man had threatened members of staff at the Nottingham Road retail outlet, which is adjacent to the petrol station.
Leicestershire Police said today that Ailmore was also charged with theft following an incident at the same premises on September 18.
He was remanded into custody to appear before Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.
A force spokeswoman added: “A second person, a 14-year-old youth, was also arrested in connection with the incident at the weekend and he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Pc 2968 Gavin Chantrill on 101 or via the www.leics.police.uk website, quoting 22*559388.