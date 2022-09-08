'Dangerous man' jailed after attacking women at railway station

Declan Jones, who has been jailed after assaults at Loughborough Railway Station

Declan Jones (31), of Jack Hardy Close, was sentenced to two years and one month after being found guilty of the crime along with two counts of assault by battery.

The disturbing incident happened at Loughborough Railway Station on Saturday 30 July, at around 9.45pm, when staff heard screaming and shouting.

They witnessed a young woman being slapped by Jones and a station employee was then punched three times in the head when she intervened and a kick was aimed at her as he tried to flee the scene.

A later review of CCTV footage found that Jones had already committed a ferocious attack on a young woman, holding her by her throat against the wall for 11 seconds until she started to lose consciousness and then dropping her.

In court, the judge reflected on Jones' apparent disrespect for women and his inexcusable violent nature.

Det Con Charlie Clarke said: "This was a very distressing incident for all involved, the team worked hard to bring this offender to justice and safeguard the victims from further harm.

"Following this investigation, the public are now protected from a very dangerous man.

"I am pleased to see the new non-fatal strangulation offence being used to its full potential by a force committed to the violence against women and girls strategy."