21-year-old jailed for life for murdering his friend

Kaylon Wilson will serve a minimum of 21 years and eight months in prison after previously pleading guilty to murder at a hearing in August.

A judge passed sentence at Leicester Crown Court today after recounting details of the killing of 24-year-old Connor Black.

Connor sustained 39 sharp force injuries in the attack, which took place at Wilson’s St Columba Way home on Saturday February 27 this year.

Syston murder victim, Connor Black

The victim was taken to the Queens Medical Centre, in Nottingham, by ambulance, where he sadly died during the early hours of the next day.

Connors’s family described him as ‘a person who lived life to the full, a person who was so kind and caring and a person who touched the hearts of many’.

Their statement added: “His murder has destroyed two families. Two young men’s lives wasted, two families left heartbroken.”

The hearing was told that police were called to the property by East Midlands Ambulance Service and that Wilson answered the door before admitting to officers he had stabbed Connor. Wilson had blood on his arms and hands.

Wilson later told police he had been thinking about causing harm to Connor following an incident the previous week.

When Connor asked to stay over at his home, the court heard, Wilson stabbed his friend multiple times, including to the neck and chest.

Det Insp Kenny Henry, who led the investigation, said it was ‘an extremely traumatic case with very distressing circumstances’.

He added: “Wilson had known Connor and his family for a large part of his life and so the circumstances of this incident and the investigation have been extremely difficult and distressing for both the family of Connor and of Wilson.”