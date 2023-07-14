The Guide Dogs charity say the summer months have led to a drop in volunteer numbers so they need more support.

‘Puppy Raisers’ are vital to the early development of guide dogs, teaching basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

The role involves supporting puppies for the first 12 to 16 months of their lives before they begin their specialised guide dog training.

A seven-week-old guide dog puppy - Melton homes are needed for guide dog pups

Around 20 homes are needed for guide dog puppies in Melton Mowbray, with Guide Dogs covering all the costs involved.

Anna Standing, operations manager at Guide Dogs covering the Melton area, said: “The summer months have brought a drop in our puppy raising volunteer numbers, as people understandably are thinking about holidays and spending time with their families, rather than volunteering.

“But our guide dog pups still need homes this summer, as they do every year, so we’re calling on the residents of Melton Mowbray to help us.

“Becoming a puppy raiser is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog pup and prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

A seven-week-old guide dog puppy running through a field - 20 Melton homes are needed for guide dog pups

“It is a long-term volunteering role, as each puppy will live with you for at least a year.

“We’ll provide all the support and training, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy when they arrive with you.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing.

Applicants must have the ability to access online content and training materials and have an email address.

“You’ll help your pup learn basic skills and get used to the outside world, ahead of their next stage of guide dog training,” added Anna.

“You can still enjoy holidays whilst caring for a guide dog puppy.

“In some cases, a pup can go on holiday with you, and at other times we may be able to arrange a Puppy Fosterer to look after a puppy whilst you’re away.

“If you think you could give a loving, temporary home to a guide dog puppy, then please do get in touch.”

