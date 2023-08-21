The site of the new Post Office in Asfordby - Northfield Stores - which opened on Friday

The new service is being run from Northfield Stores convenience shop on Charnwood Avenue.

A Post Office counter was opened on Friday and it is being run alongside the retail counter at the store.

Asfordby has been without a Post Office since April last year when the Postmaster resigned from running the service at Bradgate Lane.

Opening hours for the new Post Office are Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 7pm, providing 66 hours a week for residents.

Anne Murphy, who is a Post Office Network Provision Lead, confirmed the return of a service to Asfordby

She said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.