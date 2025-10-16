Sraff restock the Belvoir Castle farm shop after a refurb

A special free tasting event is being held in the Vale of Belvoir this weekend to celebrate the refurbishment of a farm shop.

It is all taking place at Belvoir Castle’s Farm Shop – at the Belvoir Retail Village – which sells a range of produce from the Belvoir Estate.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 11am, there will be opportunities for visitors to try samples from a range of new local stockists, as well as the shop’s traditional favourites.

Sweet treats from Mmacrons, and a variety of cheeses from Rowcliffe Cheese will be available to taste on Saturday while, on Sunday, visitors can try cider from The Thirsty Farmer alongside a selection of Brockleby’s pies made in Melton Mowbray.

Among the other local brands sold there are cheeses and butters from Lincolnshire Poacher and fresh scoops of Leesthorpe-based Ferneley’s Ice Cream.

“We’re really excited to welcome everyone back into the shop and show them what we’ve been working on,” said Isabel Bottoms, retail manager at Belvoir Retail Village.

“This tasting weekend is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers and also introducing new faces to the fantastic food and drink we have right here on our doorstep.

“Whether you're a regular or a first-time visitor, this is the perfect opportunity to support local producers, try something new, and celebrate a new chapter for the Farm Shop.”

The farm shop boasts a renowned in-house butcher and cheese counter and offers an extensive range of seasonal produce from the Belvoir Estate, including rare breed Hereford beef reared on its farm, honey and jams, as well as a range of beverages such as Belvoir Wine, where the grapes are hand-harvested on the estate.

It also supports local artisan producers by stocking a selected range of produce including cheeses, and baked goods from skilled artisans in the Vale of Belvoir and surrounding counties.

For the first time ever, the farm shop now offers the opportunity for people to create their own Christmas hampers.

It is now open from Wednesday through to Sunday up until Christmas.

Go to belvoircastle.com/retail-village to find out more.