Friends of Melton Country Park members and borough councillors with one of the trees in memory of Bill and Jean Forbes

Bill and Jean Forbes were founder members of the Friends of Melton Country Park Group, a band of volunteers who give their time to maintain the parkland all year round, in support of the borough council’s grounds maintenance team.

Sadly, Jean passed away last summer aged 77, four years after Bill’s death at the age of 84.

Three white hawthorn trees were planted yesterday (Thursday) in memory of the couple and to celebrate the Friends group, which is 20-years-old this year.

Bill and Jean Forbes pictured in 1998

Councillor Margaret Glancy, portfolio holder for governance, environment and regulatory services, talked fondly of Bill and Jean’s legacy saying that their ‘passion and dedication continues to inspire us all’.

“Both Bill and Jean were huge supporters of the Friends of Melton Country Park,” said Councillor Glancy.

"Bill was chair and Jean the treasurer. Their enthusiasm, drive and passion for the country park was infectious, it brought together a diverse group of volunteers united by a common goal which continues today.

"They were dedicated in protecting the ecology, biodiversity and wildlife in the country park for future generations and this work continues in the safe hands of the current Friends of Melton Country Park.

The planting of trees in honour of Bill and Jean Forbes at Melton Country Park

“Their continued vision and dedication have left an indelible mark on our country park, they helped create something for future generations to enjoy and cherish for which I would like to say, ‘thank you’ to Bill and Jean Forbes.”

The new trees are near the ‘Circle of Life’ Covid Memorial Garden, off Willow Drive, and can be identified by the special plaque dedicated to the couple.

Friends members continuously create and plant new areas and trees, including the spring bulb planting, install and repair wildlife boxes, organise litter picks and undertake general maintenance.

Multiple notable areas in the park were also developed by the group, including the community orchard and the sensory garden, in partnership with Melton in Bloom.

The committed group of volunteers have also been instrumental in installing additional benches throughout the park, through their fundraising activities.