Tributes for a champion of Melton Country Park who has died aged 77

Jean Forbes in the road which was named after her and late husband Bill in Melton

Jean Forbes was heavily involved in many local groups over the years with late husband Bill and the couple recently had a new road named after them to honour their extensive community work.

She also spent many hours supporting the planting campaign around the town as a member of the Melton in Bloom group.

But it was her devotion to the country park which Jean will be best remembered for, helping to start up the Friends of Melton Country Park with Bill and working alongside fellow volunteers, council employees and specialists to make it the wonderful amenity it is today.

Bill and Jean Forbes on their wedding day in Melton in 1969

Jean’s daughter, Cheryl, told the Melton Times: “Mum and dad’s old house used to back on to the country park and it became such a big part of their lives, from walking their dog to volunteering to protect the wildlife and making it a great place for all to enjoy.

"They had a passion for the local community and the town as a whole.

“Melton was mum’s home and her place in a big world. She loved knowing and sharing its history and being part of its community.”

Jean was born – with the maiden name of Stack – at home at 16 Melbourne Street in Melton on February 15, 1946, and lived all her life in the town.

Bill and Jean Forbes pictured in 1998

After attending the old Kings Road School and Sarson High school, she had various jobs including as an overlocker at Towels factory, a lifeguard at Waterfield swimming baths and a community home help carer.

She also worked as a barmaid at a local pub and here she met Bill – he apparently made sure she got home safely one night after some locals got rowdy.

The couple married on November 8, 1969 at Sage Cross Methodist Chapel, where Jean used to be involved in the church, helping out and creating flower arrangements, attending the young wives’ club and serving as a guide leader.

Bill died aged 84 in March 2019 at Leicester Royal Infirmary following cancer surgery complications, eight months before what would have been the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.

A childhood photo of Jean Forbes

The couple had a son, Mark, as well as Cheryl and grandchildren, Tanya and Ben.

Cheryl said: “The grandchildren were the apple of her eye.

"Mum was always teaching them about nature and the country park and Ben was involved in tree planting from an early age.”

Forbes Avenue on a new housing estate off Melton Spinney Road is dedicated to the couple for their community work.

Bill and Jean Forbes working at their beloved Melton Country Park

The family regularly sat on a memorial bench dedicated to Bill at the country park, on the other side of the railway bridge tunnel, behind the jubilee crown.

Cheryl added: “It is referred to as Billies Bench but going forward it will be Billy and Jeanie’s bench.

"We will imagine them both sitting there putting the world to rights and enjoying their surroundings.”

Jean’s funeral is on Friday August 4 at 11.30am at Grantham Crematorium with attendees asked not to wear black.

Family flowers only are requested with donations in lieu for Marie Curie and The Friends of the Country Park.

Jean Forbes, who has passed away aged 77, pictured with late husband Bill on their wedding day in 1969 and more recently

Bill and Jean Forbes with their grandchildren Ben and Tanya