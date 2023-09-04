Canal group craft fair raises more than £1,000
Visitors, stallholders and volunteers enjoyed the Grantham Canal Society’s event, which involved 14 local artists, craftworkers and representatives of good causes.
The Three Shires boat crew were also pleased to welcome visitors on board their award-winning cruises.
Hundreds of visitors attended and their purchases of delicious refreshments, bric-a-brac and tombola, helped raised £1,250 for the society.
Proceeds will support their work restoring and maintaining the Nottingham to Grantham canal for the enjoyment of all.
The society’s next event is an Activities Day on Sunday September 24, from 10am to 3pm, at their Woolsthorpe Depot.
Attendees will get the chance to do a variety of prusuits, such as canoeing, cycling, rambling and art.
To learn more about the work that the Grantham Canal Society do, and upcoming events, follow them on social media – Grantham Canal Society on Facebook, @granthamcanal on Twitter or @granthamcanalsociety on Instagram.