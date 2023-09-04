Grantham Canal Society's craft fair

Visitors, stallholders and volunteers enjoyed the Grantham Canal Society’s event, which involved 14 local artists, craftworkers and representatives of good causes.

The Three Shires boat crew were also pleased to welcome visitors on board their award-winning cruises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hundreds of visitors attended and their purchases of delicious refreshments, bric-a-brac and tombola, helped raised £1,250 for the society.

Grantham Canal Society's craft fair

Proceeds will support their work restoring and maintaining the Nottingham to Grantham canal for the enjoyment of all.

The society’s next event is an Activities Day on Sunday September 24, from 10am to 3pm, at their Woolsthorpe Depot.

Attendees will get the chance to do a variety of prusuits, such as canoeing, cycling, rambling and art.

Advertisement

Advertisement