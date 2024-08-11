Some of the rowing boats being taken out on the River Eye at Melton - the launch of the service has now been delayed by another vandal attack

Another attack of ‘mindless vandalism’ has delayed the long-awaited launch of rowing boats for hire on the River Eye at Melton Mowbray.

Volunteers from Melton and Oakham Waterways Society (MOWS) have been working for more than two years to get the boats running and they were devastated this week to see the latest extensive damage.

It is the fourth time vandals have targeted the new boat hire base at Wilton Park.

It was hoped that the boats would be hired out to the public for the first time later this month after the MOWS team had trialled using them and made the finishing touches to the hire base.

But those plans are now on hold to repair the damage caused and install new security measures to try to prevent further wanton damage.

MOWS chair, Sharon Brown, said: “This latest mindless vandalism is heartbreaking for all concerned.

"We only have a small band of volunteers and they have been working extremely hard to create something that will be a major amenity for Melton and a great attraction for visitors.

“We were so close to being ready to launch and now this.

The latest vandalism was discovered by long-time MOWS volunteers, Stuart Lock and Dave Andow, who had been clearing weeds and overhanging bushes on the river in preparation for the rowing boats.

Bunting on the landing stage was ripped down, a recently installed lifebuoy holder was bent and broken and there was also damage to a fitment holding safety rails.

Additionally, a large iron railing was dragged down the bank, an aluminium door frame was thrown in the river and a bench seat which had been donated by a supporter was smashed up and dumped in the water.

Stuart commented: “These things can all be replaced or repaired, even though it takes time, but our worry now is that if this sort of mindless damage can be caused now, what happens when we get the boats there?”

MOWS has seven rowing boats which will be available for hire and has leased land from Melton Mowbray Town Estate as the hire base, which includes a ticket office and a floating pontoon landing stage.

Having levelled and tidied up the land, which was previously a garden refuse dump, recent additions have been flower troughs.

The latest attack has dampened the morale of the small team who are trying to make it happen.

MOWS want witnesses to let the police know if they see anyone lingering near the boat hire base and damaging the property there.

Younger people are also needed to help regularly clean up the river to enable the boats to be used.

Reflecting on the spate of vandal attacks on the boat hire base, Sharon added: "Not only is it so depressing for all involved but it means the society will now be faced with more expense at a time when our funds are extremely stretched.

“Some of our group were really wondering whether it is worth carrying on but, yet again, they have decided that having come so far the boats will operate, whatever these hooligans do.”