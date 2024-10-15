Omaze Devon House: Here's everything you need to know if you want to win this multimillion pound home

By Bex Bastable

Freelance Writer

Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 14:44 BST
The £2m Devon home up for grabs in the Omaze House Prize Draw | Omaze
The latest Omaze dream house prize draw features this modern, multi-million-pound, poolside pad - and it could be yours for just a tenner. If you want to be in with a chance of winning it, here’s everything you need to know.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

What’s the Devon house like inside?

This Dream House in Devon is described by Omaze as a modern masterpiece. The two-storey, glass-fronted property overlooks the grounds, which include a heated outdoor pool.

Stylish inside and out at the Devon house | Omaze

The three-bedroom home features a kitchen with garden views, decorated in natural wood and porcelain; a living room and dining area with sculpture and modern art adorning the walls; and bedrooms overlooking the countryside. There’s also a self-contained guest annexe for friends and family to stay.

Where is the Devon house?

You’ll find this property in Exmouth, on Devon’s south east coast, where the River Exe meets the sea.

Lovely views over the sea at Exmouth | Omaze

It’s close to Orcombe Point, which offers access to the South West Coast Path and the start of the World Heritage Jurassic Coast, and it’s just 12 miles from the city of Exeter.

How much is it worth?

The house is valued at over £2,000,000. If you win it you can move in - or sell up and walk away a multi-millionaire.

This outdoor heated pools could be all yours | Omaze

You could also rent it out; with a long-term monthly income of £4,000 per month.

What’s included if you win?

You’ll win the house - and there’s no stamp duty, mortgage or conveyancing fees to pay.

You’ll also be handed a £250,000 cash prize to help you settle in.

The house comes fully furnished if you win | Omaze

And what’s more, furnishings are included, so you won’t have any extra costs kitting it out.

When does the prize draw close?

Online entries close on October 27 - with postal entries closing on October 29. So make sure you enter before the closing date.

Work from home with a view | Omaze

The draw will be held on October 31 with the Grand Prize winner announcement on November 1.

How do I enter the Omaze prize draw?

You can buy one-off entries or save with a monthly subscription.

Monthly subscriptions start at £10 for 60 entries, and as a one off £10 will buy you 15 entries. You can also enter by post, where entry is free, but there are specific conditions so check the rules carefully if you choose this route.

Each prize draw raises money for a different charity - the Devon one is fundraising for CALM - Campaign Against Living Miserably - and Omaze has guaranteed a minimum £1m to the charity.

As with any prize draw, be sensible when entering the Omaze draw, spending only what you can afford.

To enter, visit: omaze.co.uk

