Mulberry Homes wins Outstanding Achievement and Gold Awards for customer satisfaction

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has won two prestigious awards from In-house Research Ltd, in recognition of its commitment to delivering high-quality customer service.

For the awards, In-house Research Ltd, the UK’s leading specialist in measuring customer satisfaction in the new homes industry, independently gathered feedback from homebuyers who purchased a new Mulberry home in 2024.

Mulberry Homes has received the Gold Award as 97.5% of customers who responded said they would recommend the homebuilder to friends and family. This is the sixth consecutive Gold Award Mulberry Homes has been awarded, after first winning the accolade in 2020.

The company has also been given its second consecutive Outstanding Achievement Award, which recognises the best performing companies in the sector, as it received a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 79. The NPS is a widely used metric that measures customer experience, and scores can range from anywhere between -100 and 100.

Mulberry Homes' Whissendine development in Rutland

Mulberry Homes is dedicated to exceeding customers’ expectations, offering support through every stage of the building journey and after residents have moved in.

As part of ‘The Mulberry Experience’, homebuyers are kept informed at all key stages of construction and receive a detailed home demonstration the week before they move in. On moving day, Mulberry Homes provides customers with a designated area for removals vehicles and a professionally cleaned home, ensuring residents can enjoy a seamless transition into their new property.

Stacey Clarke, Head of Customer Experience at Mulberry Homes, said: “At Mulberry Homes, we take a lot of pride in building valuable relationships with our customers and ensuring each new homeowner feels cared for and appreciated. We work hard to make the homebuying experience special for each buyer, and regularly check in with our new residents after they’ve settled in.

“We are incredibly proud to have won our sixth In-house Gold Award and second Outstanding Achievement Award. We remain committed to putting our customers first.”

Mulberry Homes' Kingsbury Park development in Lutterworth

Tom Weston, Chief Executive at In-house Research Ltd, said: “We are delighted to recognise Mulberry Homes for their unwavering commitment to their customers. These awards reflect the hard work and customer-first approach of the entire Mulberry Homes team. They are truly setting the bar for what great service looks like in the new homes market.”

Mulberry Homes is providing outstanding quality homes in Leicestershire and Rutland. To find out more, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/find-a-home.

To find out more about In-house Research and the customer satisfaction awards, visit https://www.in-houseresearch.co.uk/customer-satisfaction-awards.