Volunteers needed to help with British Pie Awards at Melton
Organisers of the British Pie Awards in Melton Mowbray are appealing for volunteers to help them put on the iconic event next month.
Piemakers from across the UK enter the contest, which takes place at the town’s St Mary’s Church on Wednesday March 8.
Last year almost 1,000 pies, submitted by butchers, bakers, restaurants, pubs and sports clubs, were judged by a team of around 150 judges.
Organisers are looking for volunteers to help on the Tuesday, between 9am and 3pm, with the entry of pies and also for the judging process on the Wednesday, 10am to 3pm, helping move pies from the ovens to the judging tables.
Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “It’s an exciting time for the awards.
"We’re getting some really interesting entries including a chip shop chicken curry pie, a Christmas pork pie with turkey stuffing and cranberry and a chilli pie.”
Anyone interested in volunteering should get in touch can email Matthew at [email protected] or call him on 07894 229499.