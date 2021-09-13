Stathern villagers celebrate being together again at annual show

Sally Fagan shows off her tray of vegetables which helped her win Best in Show at Stathern Horticulatural Society's annual show EMN-210913-140059001

Sally Fagan won the best in show trophy with her tray of vegetables and Adam Leathborough was awarded both the cup for Most Points in the Children’s Section and the Shirley Keir Cup for Children’s Best in Show with his impressive animal made from a cauliflower.

The men of the village continued their competitive spirit with an array of tempting chocolate cakes, with Paul Luger being named the winner and awarded the John Deave Trophy, a new category in memory of a popular man who worked hard for the church and the village. It was presented by his daughter, Toity.

The quality of exhibits in all categories was high again, particularly in the arts and handicrafts section, giving the judges tough decisions to make at the event, which was at St Guthlac’s Church and its gardens.

Stathern Primary School teamed up with the horticultural society again and, in their ‘bubbles’, still managed to produce colourful artwork, including bunting flags, themed ‘Plant for the Planet’, potato print pictures, paintings and drawings of animals and birds, plus posters to advertise ‘Our World’.

The auction of produce was very lively with swift bidding from children and adults and it was noticed how generous people were.

School headteacher Karen Lambert presented the children’s prizes and the trophies.

Expenses are being finalised but the amount raised is likely to be in excess of £2,500, of which 90 per cent will go to the church to cover the cost of improvements to the lighting and the remainder going to the horticultural society.

Show secretary, Kate Jordan, said: “It was lovely to be able to hold the Show once more, allowing the village and its new residents to come together and socialise after the difficult times we have all been through.

“The sense of community that we all felt and appreciated so much during the pandemic came to the forefront during the show.

“The sun shone and we were able to relax in the lovely surroundings of the church and gardens, music played, cakes were eaten, games took place and conversation flowed.

“Unfortunately entry numbers decreased – our variable weather conditions during the year affected our crops and we had fewer items to harvest and exhibit.”

A Grand Prize Draw rounded off the day.

The joint committee of the horticultural society and the church would like to thank everyone who helped and took part in the event.

Sponsors were: Bentons Estate Agents, the Melton Building Society, C & C Plants, The Potting Shed, EMP Accident Repair Centre of Melton Mowbray, Stathern Garage, Brooker Flynn Architects, B.Allsop & Sons Scrap Metal Recyclers and to Leisure Bench, Café Allez, Sam mobile hairdresser, Long Clawson Dairy and members of the Horticultural Society for their generous support of our Grand Prize Draw.

Judges were: Debbie Hollingworth, Mike Salotti, Nathan Bateman, Mary Bridge-Collyns, Katie Pyke and Kate Jordan.

STATHERN HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY ANNUAL SHOW 2021 winners: