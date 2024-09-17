Plenty of Macmillan coffee mornings in the Melton area
The big day is on Friday September 27 with fundraising coffee mornings offering the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious in aid of a great cause.
The first Macmillan coffee morning happened in 1990 – a rather small affair starting off as a simple idea which has grown over the years.
Now it is a regular part of the fundraising for Macmillan and people take part in the initiative in the workplace, schools, cafes, pubs and homes to raise vital funds.
St Mary’s Church is hosting a coffee morning from 10.30am to 12.30am.
Karen Balding is organising the event and all are welcome to drop in for refreshments or volunteer their services to help out.
The Odd Clock Cafe, on Sherrard Street, has its coffee morning between 10am and 2pm.
Here there will also be a raffle to help increase the fundraising for the charity.
If you are in the Grimston area there is a special celebration.
Villagers there are organisng their 21st annual coffee morning for Macmillan.
It is taking place in the village hall from 10am to 12.30pm.
Coffee, cakes and a raffle will also be available for the people who drop in on that one.
Another village coffee morning is at Sproxton Village Hall from 10an until noon, where there also will be a tombola, raffle and plant sale.
