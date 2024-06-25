The Grapes' owner, Gav Dowling (left), with his son-in-law, Joe Asman, the new landlord

One of Melton Mowbray’s busiest pubs is now under new management with plans for ‘a huge refurb’.

The Grapes, on Market Place, was run for 16 years by Sharon Brown and her family until she decided to end her tenure this month.

Gav Dowling is the new owner and he has installed son-in-law, Joe Asman, as landlord with lots of improvement plans in the pipeline.

Gav says ‘the premises will be undergoing a huge refurb in the coming months’, including converting the premises into a two-storey pub.

Full details of the plans are being kept under wraps for now but Gav and Joe are encouraging customers to follow their new social media pages to find out more about what is in store and so they can keep up to date with progress in the works.

Gav said: "We feel the pub needs a refresh so it can reach its maximum potential, and we hope to welcome lots of new custom with the rebrand, as well as keeping a lot of the character and charm of The Grapes that the regulars know and love.

"We’d like to thank our punters that have stuck with us with the transition of management, and know that we appreciate your support.

"We look forward to seeing lots of new faces in the near future and, as always, everyone is welcome."