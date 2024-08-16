Multiple world beer awards for Melton brewery
The firm, based at town’s livestock market site, claimed ‘World’s Best Strong Porter’, for its Underwater Song.
The 8.2 per cent brew, which also claimed an England Gold for Strong Porter, has now won multiple awards.
The medal-winning beers varied from lager to IPA, reflecting the brewery’s impressive ability to brew a wide variety of beer styles to an award-winning standard.
Its eight other medals at the World Beer Awards included Frisby Lager being awarded England Country Winner in the ‘Lager – Classic Pilsner’ category.
The brewery’s 10 Hours In L.A. Pacific Pale Ale was England Silver winner in the ‘IPA – Specialty’ category while Steeplechase Pale Ale won England Silver in ‘Pale Beer – American Style IPA’.
Round Corner’s summer seasonal Orange Lager – Layover, also won England Silver in ‘Specialty Beer – Gluten-Free’.
And there was a Bronze for ‘IPA – Session’ for Drovers.
Round Corner Brewing’s co-founder and brewing director, Colin Paige said: “We are absolutely delighted with our results at the World Beer Awards 2024, with every beer entered - getting a medal.
“For Frisby to win the best Pilsner in the UK confirms something we always knew - what a special beer Frisby Lager is.
"For Underwater Song to win the world’s best Strong Porter again is a reflection of the hard work and dedication put in by Lara and our brewing team to brew Uncommonly Good Beer.”
