A scene from a previous Melton Beer, Cider & Gin Festival at the Stockyard

Excitement is building for the latest annual Melton Beer, Cider & Gin Festival which is being held next month.

The event will once again be hosted by the Stockyard, on the town’s livestock market site, with dozens of ales available to sample over the two days.

Sponsors are being sought for the festival with all those getting involved receiving eight entries to the event as part of their package.

A spokeswoman for the organisers said: “This is a busy and exciting event with great footfall each day at The Stockyard, just a stone's throw away from the town centre.

“This event is undercover, so no need to worry about the classic British weather.

“There will be over 40 beers, live music and street food all for just £6.

"You can purchase tickets on our website or on the day at the gate.”

The festival runs on Friday and Saturday September 19 and 20, from 11am to midnight.

Beer barrel sponsorships are available for £75 + VAT with sponsors getting the eight entries, an A4-sized logo on a beer barrel for all attendees to see in the main exhibition hall and your company displayed on the beer list website.

Email [email protected] if you are interested in doing this or if you would like to be the sponsor for the main stage, which features some impressive acts across the two days.

The Tap Room at Round Corner Brewing, which is based on the site, will also be open during the event.

Go online at www.stkyard.co.uk/events/melton-mowbray-beer-cider-festival to buy tickets for the festival.