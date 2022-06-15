Major Melton employer to hold recruitment day for new staff

The Samworth Brothers site on the outskirts of Melton Mowbray

Jobs ranging from engineers and team leaders to warehouse operatives and trainee butchers are up for grabs at Samworth Brothers, which produce a range of foods including Melton Mowbray pork pies.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Melton Borough Council are working in partnership to host the event, at the council’s Parkside offices off Burton Street, on Thursday June 23.

Ed Fryer, work coach team leader at the Department for Work and Pensions, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to engage the local Melton community with Samworth Brothers to see what they have on offer.

"We would encourage anyone looking for work or career advice to pay us a visit.

"The event is set up to help everyone in the district, not just those unemployed but anyone thinking of changing jobs or career and want a little inspiration and advice on what is out there.”

The recruitment day will be attended by several training providers to support people into the available jobs, including CT skills, Portland training and Work & Skills Leicestershire, who can support people with their CV writing skills.

Some of the other roles advertised by Samworth Brothers at the event include production operatives, quality auditors, hygiene operatives and machine operators.

Councillor Rob Bindloss, the borough council’s portfolio holder for growth and prosperity, said: “The council, along with our key partner DWP, has a shared vision to support local businesses and residents to meet their full potential.

"The borough has a strong and diverse business base, and events such as these provide opportunities to not only enhance our local business support offer, but to maximise benefits for our residents, especially during these economically challenging times.

"By encouraging residents to work locally, thus reducing the need for extensive travel to work, the event will also support our climate change agenda.”

The event will run from 11am until 1pm and there is no requirement to book in advance.