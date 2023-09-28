News you can trust since 1859
Volunteers sought to help local children affected by family breakdowns

Volunteers are sought for a Melton service which supports children impacted by a family breakdown.
By Nick Rennie
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:07 BST
Volunteers are sought by Melton Child Contact Centre

Melton Mowbray Child Contact Centre runs once a month on Saturdays, from 1.30pm to 4pm, at Sage Cross Church.

It provides a safe, friendly, neutral space for youngsters to spend time with the parent they no longer live with or other family members.

Previous experience of working with children is not essential as induction support and further training is given to help those who take up the roles.

Coordinator Helen Dickinson said: “You need to be impartial, caring, tolerant, sensitive, discreet, and reliable.

"You must always put children’s needs first and not take sides with parents or other family members.”

An enhanced DBS check is required for those who apply to become volunteers in the service.

Email Helen at [email protected] or call 07522 297102 for further information on what the service delivers for families in the Melton area.

