Volunteers are sought by Melton Child Contact Centre

Melton Mowbray Child Contact Centre runs once a month on Saturdays, from 1.30pm to 4pm, at Sage Cross Church.

It provides a safe, friendly, neutral space for youngsters to spend time with the parent they no longer live with or other family members.

Previous experience of working with children is not essential as induction support and further training is given to help those who take up the roles.

Coordinator Helen Dickinson said: “You need to be impartial, caring, tolerant, sensitive, discreet, and reliable.

"You must always put children’s needs first and not take sides with parents or other family members.”

An enhanced DBS check is required for those who apply to become volunteers in the service.