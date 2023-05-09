News you can trust since 1859
Village fundraising effort provides school dinners for pupils from low income families

Villagers and business people joined forces to raise thousands of pounds to ensure that schoolchildren from low income families could have hot school meals.

By Nick Rennie
Published 9th May 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:03 BST
From left, standing, Katie Pomfrett, Shanti Patman, headteacher Rosie Browne, Jim Patman, Sara Perkins; sitting, Melanie Tomlin (DTB Europe) and Juliet Mathers (marketing manager at Grace Homes)From left, standing, Katie Pomfrett, Shanti Patman, headteacher Rosie Browne, Jim Patman, Sara Perkins; sitting, Melanie Tomlin (DTB Europe) and Juliet Mathers (marketing manager at Grace Homes)
The remarkable initiative provided dinners for a term for 30 pupils at Old Dalby Church of England School who were not eligible for free school meals.

Local businesses made donations and residents and parents gave what they could afford to build an amazing fund of £5.700.

Old Dalby resident, Shanti Patman, started the fund and was staggered by the willingness of the community and local businesses to donate.

Schools dinners business donors visit Old Dalby School for lunch with pupils and staffSchools dinners business donors visit Old Dalby School for lunch with pupils and staff
“The local authority will only fund free school meals for families on certain benefits, but lots of working low-income households are struggling with the current cost of living crisis and cannot find £135 per term to pay for their child’s school dinners,” said Shanti.

“Thankfully our local community really stepped up and donated what they could to make sure children don’t go hungry.”

Several donors, including Melanie Tomlin from DTB Europe and Juliet Mathers from Grace Homes, joined children and staff at the school for a celebratory lunch after reaching their target for the term.

The fund also received donations from Rippon Homes, Vale Electrics and Woodland View Glamping, as well as dozens of members of the community who sent what they could afford.

Rosie Browne, headteacher at Old Dalby Church of England Primary School, said: “A good dinner makes a noticeable difference in a child’s concentration and energy in the afternoon but some families simply cannot afford to pay for them.”

