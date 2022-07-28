Disadvantaged Melton children enjoy special holiday with charity

Children enjoying a holiday with the Leicestershire charity

Leicester Children’s Holidays has helped more than 200 children enjoy a holiday they would not have been able to go on because of their familiy’s circumstances.

Forty excited youngsters headed to Norfolk for a four-night stay, including a full programme of including highwires, rock climbing and a beach day and a further 43 will be going in August.

Six children from Melton are benefiting from the trips this summer.

Nichola Moore, CEO of the charity, said: “It was wonderful waving off all the children for their annual holiday – something many of us take for granted.

"It is more important than ever that we look to provide opportunities for children who due to many reasons have less access to enriching and fulfilling

respite.

"The cost-of-living crisis is only going to make it harder for families and here at Leicester Childrens Holidays we are working hard to support those most in need.”

The charity supports children who are living with poverty, have suffered with bereavement or have difficult home lives.

The impact Leicester Children’s holidays is having on the wellbeing of these children is hugely significant.