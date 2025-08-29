The sports hall at Melton Sports Village

A Kid’s Activity Day is being lined up for parents in the Melton Mowbray area with a very special guest set to appear.

The event, which is on Saturday September 6 at Melton Sports Village, includes free soft play sessions from 9am until 10am and again from noon until 4.30pm.

A highlight will be a ‘Storytime with Bluey’ where the much-loved children’s character will be joined by a narrator to share her hilarious take on being a swim teacher, just like in the popular ‘Bluey - Swim School’ episode.

The short sessions are at 10am and 11am – the ‘Storytime with Bluey’ sessions are free but places are limited.

Register your interest at everyoneactive.com/Bluey to be notified when free tickets are live.

Abigail Grewcock, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “The Melton Sports Village team is looking forward to welcoming our guests.

"We’re passionate about helping children enjoy getting active.

"Our swimming lesson programmes are designed to make learning fun, just like Bluey’s make-believe swim school.”