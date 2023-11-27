Villagers ready to welcome Round Table's Santa sleigh
First port of call for the sleigh vehicle is Wymondham on Thursday evening followed by Asfordby village, Valley and Hill on Saturday.
Then it will be Thorpe Satchville and Twyford on December 5 and Waltham on the Wolds on December 7.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Table chairman, Simon Pemblington, said: "After another challenging year for everyone, we are very keen to give back to the local community and support them when they need us the most.
"In the last year, we have raised nearly £10,000 for local charitable causes and we are keen to build on this whilst bringing a smile to the people of Melton and beyond.
"In our efforts, we are keen to support local food banks, mental health charities and local schools.
"Any donation, big or small, will make a big difference this Christmas."
Advertisement
Advertisement
The other villages to be visited by the Round Table Santa’s sleigh are East Goscote (Dec 9), Frisby on the Wreake (Dec 12),
Nether Broughton and Ab Kettleby (Dec 14), Long Clawson and Hose (Dec 16), Rearsby (Dec 19), Old Dalby and Queensway (Dec 21) and Whissendine (Dec 23).
Click HERE to donate money to this year’s Santa fundraising efforts.
Go to the group’s Facebook page HERE to see the full timetable and routes.
Anyone who is interested in joining the local Round Table can find details here too – members aged 18 to 45 are always welcome.