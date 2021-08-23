Weekend event will transport Melton back to 1940s

The poster for this weekend's 1940s-themed event in Melton EMN-210823-153625001

40’s Weekend Melton Mowbray will be based in the town’s Play Close park and will include live music from the period, re-enactors showing what life was like back then and even a flypast from a Second World War Spitfire.

Forties’ enthusiasts from around the country will be attending as well with many attendees dressed in clothes typical of the era.

It’s completely free to attend and activities will run through from 10am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Sharon Brown, who is one of the organisers, told the Melton Times: “It should be a really good event and the forecast is for the weather to be fine.

“People can just come and sit in the park and watch what’s going on or they can get involved and dress up too.

“It should be a great day for traders because many people will wander into town to shop or to visit our pubs and cafes.

“The hotels and B&Bs are all booked up apparently so there is a lot of interest from people.”

Organisers have pulled out all the stops with 15,000 leaflets being delivered to local homes and they promise there will be something for all ages.

Singing acts, Miss Lily and Howling Wolf, will entertain crowds, youngsters will love performances of a Punch and Judy Show and stalls will be set up selling a range of products including refreshments.

The re-enactors are sure to draw some interest and anyone wanting to really get into the spirit can get their hair done in a 1940s style at E-Clips in the town on the Saturday, by appointment only.

One of the highlights on both days will be flypasts of wartime aircraft - a Dakota at 3.40pm on Saturday and Spitfires at 2.43pm on Sunday.

You will also get the chance to get up close to a Spitfire - a full size replica of one being displayed by the Polish Heritage Academy of Melton Mowbray.

Volunteers from the group will also serve Polish snacks and run a kids area dedicated to the Polish Squadron 303, which served with distinction in the war.