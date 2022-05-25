Volunteers sought for Melton royal re-enactments

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 20: The Mall which has been lined with Union Flags in preparation for the Queens Jubilee, on May 20, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 4, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

They will play the part of kings or members of the gentry and wander round the town greeting visitors during the Jubilee Fair on Sunday June 5.

Monarchs to be represented include Richard I (the Lionheart) King John, Henry III, Edwards I, II and III, Henry IV and VI, Richard III and Henry VII.

Others are George III, Queen Victoria, Edward VII, George IV, Edward III (and Mrs Wallis) and George VI.

Celebrities including the Marquis of Waterford, of Painting the Town Red fame, the Maharaja of Coot-Behar and Elizabeth, Empress of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, will also be part of the event.

To volunteer or to get more information, email [email protected] or call 07894 229499.

Organisers of the local Platinum Jubilee celebrations have also launched a competition for local restaurants, cafés, pubs and shops.

Awards for ‘A Meal Fit for a Queen’, ‘A Product Fit for a Queen’ and a ‘Platinum Cocktail’ will be up for grabs.

Jubilee co-ordinator Matthew O’Callaghan said: “I believe we have the most extensive programme of events and activities in the whole of the county and city. There are a whole host of partner organisations involved either with their own event or else in collaboration with others. This will be something that will people will remember for a long time to come.”