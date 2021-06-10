Villagers to hold garage sale for vital church repairs

Treasurer Julia Hawley at Wyfordby Church, which will be open during Sunday's fundraising garage sale in the village and at Brentingby EMN-211006-103043001

A range of stalls will be set out at houses in both villages, selling items including vintage china and ornaments, household goods, books, plants, home-made jams and clothes.

Farm produce, bags of kindling and insect houses are amongst the more unusual goods which will be sold and local business Woodbine Pine will be open.

Refreshments will be available at The Old Rectory, Wyfordby.

Proceeds from the event, which runs from 11am to 4pm, will go towards esssential repairs at Wyfordby Church, a Grade 2 listed building, which will be open throughout.

Church treasuer, Julia Hawley, said: “The community is working hard to raise funds for the church roof replacement, following theft of the lead roof in 2015-16.

“We hope to get plenty of support for this event, it’s a great chance for us to declutter and for visitors to enjoy our rural villages.

“We have raised £27,000 so far, which includes some grant funding, but we need to replace rotten pews as well as the roof.

“The church is in a sorry state but we are throwing the door open so that people can see for themselves what we are trying to save.”