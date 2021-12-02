Villagers raise funds to save historic church
Historic Wycombe and Chadwell Parish Church (pictured above) has not been used for services since the pandemic started last year and villagers are embarking on a fundraising campaign to pay for essential renovations to retain it as a community building as well as a place of worship.
A Christmas craft market is being held at Scalford Village Hall on Saturday December 11 to raise money for the appeal.
It will run from 11am to 4pm.