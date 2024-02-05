Wymondham WI committee members planning their group's centenary celebrations

Free events are being held throughout the day, in the village hall, to mark the milestone for the organisation.

From 2pm to 4pm there will be a gathering with tea, coffee and cake served for an afternoon of friendly conversation.

Then, at 7.30pm, the WI group is putting on a talk about fashion icon, Gabrielle (Coco) Chanel, with Julia Kinnear doing the presentation.

This evening talk is for over-16s only.

Wymondham WI is extending an invite to all women in the village to attend the centenary celebrations and they can also find out more about joining as members.