Share your royal Melton memories for museum’s Platinum Jubilee exhibition

Making traditional Melton Mowbray Pork Pies during their Visit to Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton Mowbray... L-R Stephen Hallam, managing director of Dickinson and Morris, Brian Stein, group chief executive of Samworth Brothers, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall EMN-220124-154543001

Volunteers are putting together a selection of local memories and links to the ‘House of Windsor’ to display in Melton Carnegie Museum to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s taking the throne.

Although the Queen has not visited the town since 1996, Princess Anne has been a regular visitor and both Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, dropped in on Melton’s iconic Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in January 2011.

The researchers would like to hear from anyone who has met a royal in Melton or anyone with a family link to working for, housing or entertaining members of the family in the town over the last two centuries.

The Queen visits Melton Mowbray in 1996 EMN-220124-154823001

If you have celebrated previous royal jubilees in the town in 1977 (silver) or 2002 (golden), the exhibition organisers would also like to talk to you.

And anyone with a royal connection in their family is also welcome to share their memories.

A number of special events are being organised in Melton for the Platinum Jubilee this summer. The town has a remarkable royal tradition, with 16 kings and two queens having visited the area since the 12th century, while many other royal visitors have been guests at local heritage sites such as the livestock market, and army veterinary camp.

You can contribute pictures and stories for the museum display by emailing [email protected] or calling 0116 3053860.