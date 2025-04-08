Boom Circus is coming to Belvoir Castle

The circus is coming to Belvoir Castle this Easter with shows spread over three days.

Boom Circus will be pitching its Big Top at the Belvoir Retail Village, next-door to the castle, with its talented team of acrobats, jugglers and aerial athletes set to wow the crowds with some astonishing routines.

Performing two shows each day at 1:30pm and 4:30pm across April 19,20 and 21, audiences are promised ‘breathtaking ground acrobatics and jaw-dropping aerial feats, which have plenty of theatrical flair, comedic timing, storytelling and audience involvement’.

The central character ‘Bert’ will have the crowds roaring with laughter and oohing with disbelief as he conquers his fears in a performance that defies gravity – taking guests on a journey of love and friendship.

Visitors can also take part in a Circus Skills Workshops, hosted by Circus Wunderbar, on the same dates.

Adults and children can immerse themselves in the traditional skills that are essential for performers, including juggling, unicycling, stilt walking, hula hooping, diabolo and plate spinning.

Artiste co-ordinator, Maya Tenenbaum Jones, from Boom Circus, said: “The whole team are really looking forward to meeting our audiences at Belvoir Castle this Easter and excited to bring a family show which offers entertainment for everyone to enjoy together.

"It’s our goal to amaze them with daring moves all whilst telling the story of Bert, which highlights the importance of pushing yourself out of your comfort zone.”

A hub for families throughout the year, visitors can also ‘clown around’ on Belvoir Castle’s Adventure Playground, which will be open from Saturday April 5 to Monday April 28 with a circus-themed trail full of twists, turns, bunting and balloons, leading to the iconic Hall of Mirrors with a circus-inspired surprise at the end.

Guests can combine tickets for Boom Circus and the playground over Easter weekend, offering families an entire day of entertainment at the historic estate.

Belvoir’s animal park is also reopening in time for the Easter holidays. Located behind the Belvoir Retail Village, little ones can see their favourite farm animals including goats, donkeys, cows and sheep.

Looked after by a dedicated team of experts, families will be able to feed the animals and read about them on special information boards.

Click HERE to book tickets for the circus and the adventure playground.