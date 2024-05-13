Andrew and Cheryl Chamberlain dressed in stylish period clothes at Sunday's 1940s Melton Mowbray event

Few events bring together people of all ages like Melton Mowbray’s celebration of the 1940s, which once again attracted thousands of people into the town at the weekend.

The upbeat sounds of wartime tunes carried across the park from the bandstand, hundreds walked around in stylish clothes from the era and numerous displays and re-enactments brought to life the work of the Allied armed forces during the Second World War.

This year’s event included a special tribute to the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings with a parade through the town centre finishing with a service in the bandstand.

Scorching sunshine on both days helped bring lots of families into the Play Close Park and New Park, many with children, parents and grandparents wearing the fashions from the 1940s or wartime uniforms.

People of all ages wore stylish clothes from the era at the 1940s Melton Mowbray event

Sharon Brown, who helped co-ordinate the event, said: "As one of the main organisers the best part is seeing the buzz in the town and park and everyone enjoying themselves makes it all worth it.”

Cheryl Chamberlain, who wore striking period clothes with husband Andrew, said: “We have had a wonderful weekend. A huge thankyou to all those involved in making this event happen.”

Many residents contacted us via Facebook to say how much they enjoyed the event.

Nick Taylor commented: “Brilliant event, well done to the organisers and those who worked so hard to make it happen. Best year yet in my opinion.”