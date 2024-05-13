Forties fever creates another fabulous Melton event
The upbeat sounds of wartime tunes carried across the park from the bandstand, hundreds walked around in stylish clothes from the era and numerous displays and re-enactments brought to life the work of the Allied armed forces during the Second World War.
This year’s event included a special tribute to the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings with a parade through the town centre finishing with a service in the bandstand.
Scorching sunshine on both days helped bring lots of families into the Play Close Park and New Park, many with children, parents and grandparents wearing the fashions from the 1940s or wartime uniforms.
Sharon Brown, who helped co-ordinate the event, said: "As one of the main organisers the best part is seeing the buzz in the town and park and everyone enjoying themselves makes it all worth it.”
Cheryl Chamberlain, who wore striking period clothes with husband Andrew, said: “We have had a wonderful weekend. A huge thankyou to all those involved in making this event happen.”
Many residents contacted us via Facebook to say how much they enjoyed the event.
Nick Taylor commented: “Brilliant event, well done to the organisers and those who worked so hard to make it happen. Best year yet in my opinion.”
And Simon Welch praised all ‘the re-enactors, the camps and all those who dressed in ‘40s attire’ to make it a ‘fantastic event again’.