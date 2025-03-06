A graphic showing the planned housing development on the site of the former Red Lion pub at Stathern

A derelict former award-winning Vale of Belvoir pub could be partially demolished and the site used to build six new homes, if councillors approve a planning application next week.

The Red Lion, at Stathern, held a prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand for many years due to the quality of its food, but it closed suddenly in January 2017.

Villagers launched a campaign to raise up to £600,000 to buy the 300-year-old pub and retain it in the village as a community asset.

But owners Wayne and Karen Hammond say it is unviable as a business now and they have applied to Melton Borough Council to turn it into a small housing development.

The Red Lion at Stathern pictured when it was operating as an award-winning pub

The planning committee with consider proposals to partial demolish the pub building and convert it to one house, convert an outbuilding into another dwelling and build a further four homes to the rear of the site, off Red Lion Street.

The Red Lion has been a registered Asset of Community Value (ACV) since May 2018 and this status is not due to expire until June 2028 but the ACV will not impact on the planners’ decision.

A report to go before councillors states: “The proposal would see the loss of a community facility through the conversion of the Red Lion Inn to a residential dwelling, however an independent viability assessment has stated that the use of the site as a Public House is unviable with an estimated cost of a minimum investment of approximately £1,200,000 (including purchase price) to re-establish a business.”

Stathern Parish Council opposes the plan on the grounds that it would harm the setting of the village, that it would be an overdevelopment of the site and that the new homes are not needed locally.

The council has received 123 objections from 82 household, 56 of which are in the village, with a number of objections received on behalf of the Stathern

Community Benefit Society (SCBS), which was formed to protect the pub as a local amenity.

SCBS say it commissioned an independent report which found that the Red Lion is still viable as a business with the right operator and following a refurbishment.

It also had an independent heritage impact assessment made which finds the housing development would harm the Conservation Area of Stathern.

The parish council and some objecting residents also accuse the owners of deliberately neglecting the building to aid their planning application to turn it into housing.

This accusation is refuted by a planning agent for the applicants who writes in a report that the owners had secured the property after it closed with security fencing and installed concrete blocks to stop people driving into the car park.

The reports adds that the building has been targeted by vandals and also been broken into and smashed up, with reports to police of squatters and drug users. They say the plans will improve the area by erasing an eye sore.

Council planning officials will recommend approval of the development, mentioning that the village would still retain a pub, The Plough Inn, in Main Street.