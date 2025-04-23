“Being a three-year-old at the time of the peace, I can’t recall the actual event, but I do know of my family’s joy on my father’s return home.

Melton Carnegie Museum, which is to exhibit the paintings of Chris Clayton to mark the VE Day anniversary

A local artist with a strong family connection to the Second World War is exhibiting his paintings at Melton Carnegie Museum to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Chris Clayton’s paintings will be displayed at the Thorpe End museum from Monday April 28 to May 16.

He has a close family link with the Second World War as his father, Vic, and three uncles fought in the conflict and survived.

The Melton Times reported on a remarkable event in a hospital in Belgium when Vic met his brother, Lionel, by chance, for the first time in three years.

Gunner Vic Clayton, who met his brother by chance in a hospital in Belgium during the Second World War

The report in the paper, from 1944, reads: “On November 12, Vic, who has been in France since D Day, was seriously injured in the back, having been involved in an accident with a Jeep.

"He was taken to a hospital in Brussels, the hospital where he discovered later, his brother Pte Lionel Clayon, RAMC, was a stretcher-bearer.

"The brothers were not together long because Gunner Clayton was brought back by air to this country and is in a hospital in southern England.”

The small exhibition of Chris’s paintings include ‘Poppies’ (marking the sacrifices everyone made during war time), ‘Soldiers at the front on VE Day’ (expressing relief on hearing the declaration of peace),

A Melton Times report from 1944 on the chance wartime meeting of the Clayton brothers at a hospital in Belgium

‘A post-war friendly cricket match’ (in contrast to battles between nations) and ‘A view of Melton’s Market Place’ (the centre of our community).

Chris told the Melton Times: “The reason for setting up the display is to try and illustrate the various aspects to the ending of the war and to support The Royal British Legion.

“Being a three-year-old at the time of the peace, I can’t recall the actual event, but I do know of my family’s joy on my father’s return home.

“He and his three brothers all served and survived the war, despite my father being injured.”

Chris says that 100 per cent of any sales of his work will be donated to the Royal British Legion, to support former and current service personnel and their families.

Admission to the museum is free, from Tuesday through to Saturday, during opening hours, between 10am and 4.30pm.