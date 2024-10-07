Full focus for these two junior players at Long Clawson

More than 100 adults and children had a cracking time competing at this year’s Vale of Belvoir Conker Championship at Long Clawson.

Pupils from the village primary school collected an impressive 234kg of conkers for the players taking part in Saturday’s event, which was the 40th annual contest.

Adult champion was Poppy Willett Kirk, who beat 14-year-old Lola Willett in the final who was competing as an adult for the first time.

Lola was named the first ever winner of the Prince Conker Award, for her great attitude, sportsmanship and generally playing well throughout the competition.

The organisers of the Vale of Belvoir Conker Championship 2024 at Long Clawson

Prince Conker (Robin Bailey) chooses the winner of the new award, which introduced for the 40th anniversary event.

Sophia Jones won the junior championship with Jess Riley the runner-up.

Organiser Amy Willett told the Melton Times: “The atmosphere was fantastic this year.

"The weather was perfect again too which always makes for a great day.

A junioirs match at the Vale of Belvoir Conker Championship 2024 at Long Clawson

“We raised over £1,500 for the village hall, the primary school and pre school.”

Sponsors this year were Jo and Chris Towle from the Crown and Plough pub, Scott jones from Construct-It, Oli Thompson from TDB real estate, Trudy Underwood (former resident of Long Clawson), Steve Robinson from East Midlands Oven Cleaning and Anna Pollard from Dog House Spa.

A party is being held on Saturday at Long Clawson village hall to celebrate the milestone for the competition.

Tickets costing £35 a head are still available, with a welcome drink, food, games and live music performed by George Simpson and the boys. Call Amy 07501 282929 to buy tickets.