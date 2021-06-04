Royal approval for county blood bikers

Members of the Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes, which this month has received The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service EMN-210406-151544001

Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes said it was ‘extremely honoured’ to receive what is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Volunteers ride on ‘blood bikes’ delivering blood and blood products, pathology samples, medication, patient notes and scans, and human donor milk to local NHS hospitals such as Leicester Royal Infirmary, Glenfield Hospital, and Leicester General.

The group also provides support to the local Air Ambulance, delivering blood for use by the trauma teams at any incident to which they are called.

The organisation’s chair, Oliver Cufflin, said: “The group is extremely delighted and wholly humbled to receive this award, and it is a testament to each and every one of our wonderful volunteers, who have now been officially recognised at the highest level for their ongoing hard work and commitment.”

Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes is one of 241 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and recipients are announced every June to mark the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation.

Representatives of Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes will receive the award crystal and certificate from Michael Kapur OBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire later this summer.

Two volunteers from the group will also attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May next year, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.