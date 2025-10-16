Staff pictured last year working on the Dalgleish Ward at Melton Mowbray Hospital

The in-patient ward at Melton Mowbray Hospital is expected to reopen next month after being closed for essential refurbishment works.

The Dalgleish Ward has 17 beds and cares for patients with a range of conditions, offering treatment including sub-acute care, palliative care and complex rehabilitation.

It was closed a few weeks ago so the work could take place with patients moved temporarily to other locations.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, which manages the hospital, told the Melton Times: “The Dalgleish ward at Melton Hospital is currently closed for a range of refurbishment work.

"This work will improve the environment and facilities for patients, including to comply with our dementia friendly scheme.

"We are expecting the ward to reopen in early November.”

The temporary closure was managed to cause minimum disruption to patients, the trust said.

The spokesperson added: “We ensured all patients received the care they required and were either relocated or discharged during the closure period.”