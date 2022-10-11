Lord Lieutenant guests at Melton cancer support meeting
Members of Melton Prostate Cancer Group were ‘absolutely captivated’ when The King’s local representative dropped in as a guest at their latest meeting.
The Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur ESQ, OBE, gave a talk about his life and his rise from a humble background to around 50 members.
Bob White, the group’s co-founder, told the Melton Times: “Our audience was absolutely captivated by his wonderful talk which concluded with him showing us various mementoes obtained during his role.“It was a wonderful evening, enjoyed by all, and we are extremely grateful to the Lord Lieutenant for giving up his valuable time during a very busy schedule following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the succession of King Charles 111.”
Melton Prostate Cancer Group meets on the first Wednesday of the month, from 7pm to 9pm, at the Melton Baptist Church rooms onLeicester road.New members are always welcome - call 07766 162963 for details.