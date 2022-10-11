News you can trust since 1859

Lord Lieutenant guests at Melton cancer support meeting

Members of Melton Prostate Cancer Group were ‘absolutely captivated’ when The King’s local representative dropped in as a guest at their latest meeting.

By Nick Rennie
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 12:12pm
Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur (right), with Melton Prostate Cancer Support group co-founder, Bob White, at their latest meeting
The Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur ESQ, OBE, gave a talk about his life and his rise from a humble background to around 50 members.

Bob White, the group’s co-founder, told the Melton Times: “Our audience was absolutely captivated by his wonderful talk which concluded with him showing us various mementoes obtained during his role.“It was a wonderful evening, enjoyed by all, and we are extremely grateful to the Lord Lieutenant for giving up his valuable time during a very busy schedule following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the succession of King Charles 111.”

Melton Prostate Cancer Group meets on the first Wednesday of the month, from 7pm to 9pm, at the Melton Baptist Church rooms onLeicester road.New members are always welcome - call 07766 162963 for details.

