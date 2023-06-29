Alice Greaves, who is battling breast cancer at the age of 24

Alice Greaves said her world fell apart and shattered into a million pieces when she was told she had the disease in February.

But she has been determined to fight her cancer, as well as raising money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, Hope Against Cancer and Nottingham Breast Cancer Research Centre.

Recalling the moment she was diagnosed earlier this year, Alice said: “My first thoughts were, I’m 24, why me? What have I done?

“But hey ho, here we are and the fight is on.

"As all my friends and family know I will not be sitting around feeling sorry for myself – okay maybe some days, but I will do everything and anything to fight this.

“I am already overwhelmed with the support behind me, it certainly will make this journey easier.”

Her fortitude in the face of being diagnosed with such a serious disease has been remarkable.

In April, Alice took on Cancer Research UK’s Pretty Muddy 5k with the intention of raising £500, only to smash her target and generate an incredible £24,000.

Then she joined forces with her manager at Snowden Healthcare, in Nottingham, to make T-shirts to sell.

Profits so far currently stand at £6,500 and all monies will be split between her three chosen charities.

Alice also has plans to stage a quiz night and a ball.

“These are three amazing local charities and I can’t wait to support them,” said Alice who has created an Instagram account to raise further awareness.

“When you are diagnosed with cancer, it feels like a death sentence but it hasn’t been anywhere near as bad as I have expected.

"As horrific as it is, I feel a positive mind-set really helps.

“Lots of people have got in touch with me through Instagram.

"People who are following my journey, people who are going through the same.

"It helps me and if I can help others, it gives me a focus.”

Alice is currently having chemotherapy treatment in a bid to battle her breast cancer and, thankfully, she has been told that the tumour is shrinking.

“It has all been very scary; it is not ideal and it is not something I thought I would be going through but it really isn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” Alice added.

“I am so proud of how well my fundraising is going and I hope people continue to support me.”

Her charities are enormously thankful to Alice for all she is doing for them.

Gary Farnfield, community fundraiser with the Rainbows charity added: “Alice is going through a very difficult time but is so focused on helping others and we hope that people will support her in her fundraising. She is truly inspirational.”