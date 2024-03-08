A guest is supported by one of the team members at Dove Cottage Day Hospice at Stathern

The Stathern centre supports around 100 families of people with life-limiting illnesses every week with a free service which would not be possible without the help of about 130 people giving their free time.

Volunteers serve customers in one of the charity’s four shops, plate up tasty lunches for the public at its canal-side tea room or support guests at the hospice itself.

There are lots of opportunities to get involved with supporting the hospice for youngsters aged 16 and above and adults with roles to suit everyone’s skills and abilities.

Current voluntary positions which desperately need filling are for hairdresser, receptionist, driver, kitchen assistant, tea room assistant and events worker.

The hospice plans a range of varied activities and entertainment for the guests each week and in order to expand these offerings, it is also on the lookout for people that may have a talent as artists, musicians, singers and dancers plus people with interesting hobbies or an interest in therapy animals.

And if you don’t want to commit to a regular slot, they are always in need of an extra pair of hands to help at fundraising events.

Click HERE to find out more about volunteering at Dove or call 01949 860303.

Dove Cottage also needs to appoint two trustees with a good understanding of governance and clinical leadership, ideally in a charity context, and also with experience of charity income generation and marketing.