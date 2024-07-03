Beth Pollard and Rebecca Topham get in some training for their fundraising cycle ride in August

Two women are preparing to cycle 125 miles to raise money for a cancer charity despite not having ridden a bike for years.

Beth Pollard and Rebecca Topham are taking part in the 'If Alice can, anyone can' ride from Old Dalby to Sheringham on the Norfolk coast in aid of Hope Against Cancer.

The fundraiser has been organised by Alice Greaves, a local young woman who is battling breast cancer and who is a friend of both women.

The duo, who own local estate agency House and Home Bespoke in Melton Mowbray, are getting used to riding a bike again ready for the challenge, which takes place on August 24.

Rebecca said: “For me, I’m a single mum so trying to fit all things work and life in is a challenge in itself, but adding in training to be ready for this charity ride is a lot.

"We’ve both lost people we love and if we can give back in any way that we can to progress research then cycling 125 miles is nothing really, not when you watch Alice be so incredibly brave and courageous, to continue to battle this horrible disease and still show up, organise this charity event and take part - it is so inspirational.

"We are proud to not only take part in this charity event but also sponsor it, to be able to give back to the local community and support something which affects one in two people in the UK.”

Beth said: “I think one of the biggest challenges is having enough time especially when running your own business in an exceedingly interesting and busy market as well as family commitments and juggling as we all do in life.

"I lost my mum to breast cancer 17 years ago and Alice having breast cancer at such a young age is a massive motivation to make people breast aware but also invest in cancer research to improve the chances for others in the future.

"And whilst we are fit and healthy, we can give back and support something which is close to our hearts.”