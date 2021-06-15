Have your say on how Melton Council has responded to Covid

A sign on Burton Road bridge flagging up a Covid-19 test site in Melton EMN-210518-101740001

Melton Borough Council’s Scrutiny Task and Finish Group on Covid Recovery wants to understand how residents’ needs have been supported since the first lockdown and to gain an insight into how effectively the council and its external partners have responded to it.

Feedback will help the authority improve services in a targeted and responsive manner.

In a message to borough residents, Councillor Pat Cumbers, chair of the scrutiny committee and the Task and Finish Group on Covid Recovery, said: “We are living in unprecedented times and we want to ensure that recovery efforts are targeted in the most effective ways to support our community.

“Your thoughts and experiences are important to us and are a vital component in helping us to undertake this review.

“We encourage all residents to take part and share their views by completing the survey.”

The results of the survey will be available on the council’s website from September this year and they will help the scrutiny committee produce recommendations to be considered by cabinet members.

The survey runs for six weeks, closing at 5pm on July 23.

Go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MBCPeople to complete the short online survey.