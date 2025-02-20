Anna's pink tractor has raised thousands for dementia sufferers
Anna Griffiths restored her Fordson Dexta with her partner’s help and then painted it pink before driving it to tractor shows and public events in the Melton area and Rutland.
She has already raised more than £6,000 through showing off her beloved tractor for the charity Dementia UK, which provides specialist nurses to support families affected by the disease.
Anna told the Melton Times: “I am always showing my tractor at shows in Melton and also Rutland and I also attend the Stockyard events at Melton market where I have been fundraising with my tractor.
"I couldn’t do all the fundraising without all the support from my family and friends and then all the show organisers that I attend for all their continued support.”
The driving force has been Anna’s family connections with dementia.
She explained: “Dementia is close to my heart as I lost my nana two years ago to it and my grandad also suffered from it as well before he passed.
"I used to work with people with advanced dementia and end of life care so it’s a disease I just want to see gone.
“It’s horrible to see the person affected with it but even more heart-breaking seeing the family almost lose that family member.”
Anna added: “I started out wanting to smash £5K but I’m almost at £10K for this incredible charity.”
