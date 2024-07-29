Alice Greaves, who is taking on a gruelling fundraiser despite having treatment for breast cancer

A young Old Dalby woman who is battling breast cancer is preparing to cycle 125 miles to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Alice Greaves had a double mastectomy after being diagnosed aged just 24, she has been having ongoing treatment for 18 months and is now taking eight chemotherapy tablets every day.

She will be joined by other fundraisers on August 24 in cycling from her home village to the Norfolk coastal town of Sheringham in aid of Hope Against Cancer, which funds cancer research and supports treatment and trials at the Hope Cancer Trials Centre in the Leicester Royal Infirmary.

The initiative – dubbed ‘‘If Alice Can, Anyone Can’ cycle ride – has already generated a remarkable £23,000 of the £50,000 target and Alice is hoping to attract more sponsors and cyclists to raise even more.

Alice Greaves with some of the other cyclists set to pedal from Old Dalby to Sheringham

Alice said: “At the start of this journey I chose to fundraise for Hope because they work for everything that I wish to achieve.

"Local fundraising going towards vital local healthcare.”

Her symptoms began with a pain which she was told for the first three months was a simple muscle issue.

When she was then diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer, Alice said that ‘it tipped my whole life upside down, smashed it into a million pieces - even the specialist was shocked’.

It was news which would devastate anyone and their loved ones but she chose to respond in a positive way: “I could’ve taken this as an excuse to sit on the sofa all day every day and let it beat me, but thankfully fight mode activated straight away and I have spent the last year and a half giving everything I have to beat it.”

Alice gives honest and moving updates on her treatment on her popular Instagram account (@ifanycanalicecan), where she also promotes charity work and campaigns for breast cancer awareness.

Hope Against Cancer receives no government funding and it is through incredible fundraising efforts like this ride that the charity can continue to support amazing life-changing work in Leicestershire and Rutland.

If you would like to join Alice as she takes on the cycling challenge, go to www.hopeagainstcancer.org.uk/hope-events or call 0116 270 0101.