Volunteers sought to help make county school roads safer

Latest school news

Volunteers are being sought to cordon off the road outside three schools, including Saint Luke’s Primary School in Syston, for the initiative being organised by Leicestershire County Council.

The aim is to create a safe space for children to walk, cycle, scoot or ‘park and walk’ to school, and tackles traffic congestion and air quality.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport at County Hall, said: “I’m pleased that we’re trialling this scheme as a way to tackle congestion and the whole host of issues we experience outside the school gates.

“School streets can be one way in which we lessen these issues and make the school run easier, healthier and safer for everyone.

"I’m glad this trial will investigate this potential solution further and look forward to seeing its results.”

Volunteers are being asked to step forward and take part in a pioneering new scheme to limit traffic around schools at pick up and drop off times.

A four-week trial of the ‘school streets’ programme, which will take place from August 30 to the end of September, will also involve Belvoirdale Community Primary School in Coalville and the Latimer Primary School in Anstey.

Residents will still be able to use the road for access during the trial using a permit.