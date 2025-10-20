Village pupils raise hundreds of pounds for cancer patients

By Nick Rennie
Published 20th Oct 2025, 09:45 BST
Janet Gilchrist and Amanda Stevens, from the Melton Mowbray branch of Macmillan Cancer Support, present a certificate to Old Dalby Primary School pupils for their fundraising effortplaceholder image
Pupils at a village primary school raised hundreds of pounds for cancer sufferers with a non-uniform day.

The fundraiser was held at Old Dalby Primary School with the children wearing green – the colour of Macmillan’s logo – instead of their usual blue school uniforms.

They raised £200 and Janet Gilchrist and Amanda Stevens from the local branch visited the children in an assembly to thank them and award the school a certificate.

The money will go to support people living with cancer and their families.

