Village pupils raise hundreds of pounds for cancer patients
Pupils at a village primary school raised hundreds of pounds for cancer sufferers with a non-uniform day.
The fundraiser was held at Old Dalby Primary School with the children wearing green – the colour of Macmillan’s logo – instead of their usual blue school uniforms.
They raised £200 and Janet Gilchrist and Amanda Stevens from the local branch visited the children in an assembly to thank them and award the school a certificate.
The money will go to support people living with cancer and their families.